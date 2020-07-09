Diversified Trust Co Invests $442,000 in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 466 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 102.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 516.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,017.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -876.98 and a beta of 1.61. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,059.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $837.20 and its 200 day moving average is $575.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Argus started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $733.00 to $843.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $700.75.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

