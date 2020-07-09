Diversified Trust Co Acquires 800 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $202.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays raised Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.41.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.