Diversified Trust Co Acquires 336 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,175 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $294.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $294.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,171.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total value of $4,516,528.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,053,112.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,227 shares of company stock worth $15,795,950. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $248.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.23.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

