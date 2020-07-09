Diversified Trust Co Acquires 170 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $194,454,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after buying an additional 1,318,139 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,292,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,421,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $210.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $211.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.