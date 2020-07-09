Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $19.14

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.12, but opened at $19.14. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 232,203 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

