Dinero Market Cap Reaches $921.47 (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and SouthXchange. Dinero has a market capitalization of $921.47 and $2.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dinero has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Dinero

DIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

