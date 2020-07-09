Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Receives $20.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCOM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $425.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $14,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,448,000 after buying an additional 135,206 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 350,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 74,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 55,084 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.