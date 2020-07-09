DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer Sells 6,000 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $2,525,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.57, for a total transaction of $2,259,420.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total transaction of $2,067,780.00.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $435.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $389.83 and its 200-day moving average is $301.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.28 and a 52 week high of $439.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.65 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 529.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in DexCom by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

