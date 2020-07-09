David Pendarvis Sells 5,919 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $1,152,074.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,861 shares in the company, valued at $27,222,545.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $950,650.59.

On Monday, May 4th, David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $734,519.22.

NYSE RMD opened at $192.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.67 and its 200-day moving average is $161.99. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $197.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ResMed by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ResMed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

