Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $1,767,800.00 in Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,767,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,725 shares in the company, valued at $23,222,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,409,400.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $96.13 on Thursday. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion and a PE ratio of -640.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Datadog from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

