Darryl Bond Sells 3,000 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $51,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,264.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Darryl Bond sold 1,666 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $30,404.50.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $9,366,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 40,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Yext by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Yext in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

