Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.19.

Shares of DRI opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average of $85.96. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David C. George acquired 4,273 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,970.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,288. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 25,641 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $1,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,386,000 after acquiring an additional 73,085 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 97,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

