Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,928 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 43.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.36.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $122.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.