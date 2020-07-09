Daiwa Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Dell (NYSE:DELL)

Stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DELL. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.05.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. Dell has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,865,924.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,807.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,989 in the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the first quarter valued at about $220,177,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell by 39.2% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,349 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dell by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,395 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,698,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,522,000 after buying an additional 1,338,686 shares during the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

