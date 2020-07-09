Dai Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.30 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $187.38 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00010795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, Bibox and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.40 or 0.02001741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00181105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00065523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000976 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00116978 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 186,012,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,416,918 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Bibox, Gate.io, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, OasisDEX, YoBit, AirSwap and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

