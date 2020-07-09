DAEX Reaches One Day Volume of $4,111.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One DAEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $4,111.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044926 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.81 or 0.04884676 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00017884 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00032385 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002093 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

