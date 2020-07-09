Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $124,250.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $124,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $119,300.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $106,900.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $100,500.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $110,750.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $71,700.00.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.44. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $27.24.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,206,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 597.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,028,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after buying an additional 2,594,651 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,429,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,369,000 after buying an additional 406,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,614,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

