Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 823,400 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 990,200 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

CYCN stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,917.30% and a negative return on equity of 96.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 26.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.