Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $107.26 on Tuesday. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 29.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 344.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 3,054.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,474,000 after purchasing an additional 88,750 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.