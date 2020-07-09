CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors increased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 115,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Shares of CVS opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

