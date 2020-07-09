CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Raised to $40.00 at B. Riley

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CYRX. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. CryoPort has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -58.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in CryoPort by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,724,983 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $80,655,000 after buying an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in CryoPort by 115.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,817,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,028,000 after buying an additional 975,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

