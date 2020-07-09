Crumly & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,567 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.7% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $212.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,613.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $211.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

