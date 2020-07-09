Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $10,167,000.00 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $10,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Burt W. Podbere also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

On Monday, June 22nd, Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $123,117.40.

CRWD opened at $114.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.33. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $114.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.19.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.