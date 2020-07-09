Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CBRL. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.43.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $103.05 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average of $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

