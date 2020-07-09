Cowen Downgrades KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Market Perform

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $178.00. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

Shares of KLAC opened at $204.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. KLA has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $206.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KLA will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $26,460.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,525,393. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 34,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in KLA by 31.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 122,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 100.6% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

