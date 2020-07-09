COVESTRO AG/S’s (COVTY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.43. COVESTRO AG/S has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $26.55.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

