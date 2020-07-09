Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 1,262 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.97, for a total transaction of $373,514.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $59,194. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of COUP opened at $304.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $305.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 28.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Coupa Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,795,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

