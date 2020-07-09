Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OFC. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

NYSE:OFC opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

