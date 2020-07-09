Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,643,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies stock opened at $280.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.31. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

In related news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.