Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $183.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,019.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.65. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after purchasing an additional 961,594 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,807,000 after acquiring an additional 63,069 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after acquiring an additional 709,541 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,255,000 after acquiring an additional 702,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

