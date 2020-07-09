Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Coherent from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $128.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 4.28. Coherent has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.64 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. Coherent’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coherent will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total transaction of $68,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coherent by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $2,348,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Coherent by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Coherent by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

