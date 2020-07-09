Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Coherent from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.86.
NASDAQ:COHR opened at $128.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 4.28. Coherent has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $178.08.
In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total transaction of $68,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coherent by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $2,348,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Coherent by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Coherent by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
