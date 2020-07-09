Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTSH. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 48,461 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.