Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTSH. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.25.
Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 48,461 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.