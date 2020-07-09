Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CODX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of CODX opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $492.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.48 and a beta of -2.56.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 334.58% and a negative return on equity of 81.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eugene Durenard sold 25,000 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $456,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 151.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 73,003 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

