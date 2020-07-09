CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Upgraded by MKM Partners to Buy

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s current price.

CNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $8.79 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $21,981,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 4,152.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,236 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,013,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.