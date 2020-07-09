Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 504.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,595 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Clorox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Clorox by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.62.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $225.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $226.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.