CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $3.00

CleanSpark Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.00. CleanSpark shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 1,566,936 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark Inc will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CleanSpark stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.59% of CleanSpark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

