Clarius Group LLC Sells 87 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $645,732,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CME Group by 6,150.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,126,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,291 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,970 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CME Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,568,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,196,000 after acquiring an additional 576,402 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.81.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $168.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.29 and its 200 day moving average is $189.82. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

