Clarius Group LLC Sells 726 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.79.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

