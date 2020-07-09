Clarius Group LLC Sells 115 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,260,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $4,564,000. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $103.41. The company has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.19.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

