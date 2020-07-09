Clarius Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,289,000 after buying an additional 1,168,965 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after buying an additional 1,716,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $317.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.49 and its 200 day moving average is $302.69. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

