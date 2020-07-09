Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Anthem by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $262.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.81.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

