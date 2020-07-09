Clarius Group LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,154 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.83.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $168.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,397 shares of company stock worth $1,976,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

