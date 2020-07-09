Clarius Group LLC Purchases 1,323 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,001,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,201,000 after buying an additional 583,712 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,158,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,916,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,028,000 after purchasing an additional 83,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,336,000 after acquiring an additional 397,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,072,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,069,000 after acquiring an additional 290,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $145.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $156.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.95.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

