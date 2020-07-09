Clarius Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 614,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,384,000 after buying an additional 66,278 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,055,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $158.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.70.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

