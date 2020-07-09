Clarius Group LLC Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after acquiring an additional 877,311 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,434,000 after acquiring an additional 629,137 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,879,000 after buying an additional 628,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,230,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC stock opened at $301.10 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.46.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.