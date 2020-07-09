Clarius Group LLC Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $4,066,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,321,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $310.38 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $314.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.46.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

