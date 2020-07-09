Clarius Group LLC Has $621,000 Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $154.58 on Thursday. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.89. The firm has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

