Clarius Group LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in American Express by 15.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 67,526 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in American Express by 9.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,483 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 37.2% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.96.

NYSE:AXP opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average is $105.72. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

