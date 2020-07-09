Clarius Group LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,055,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,598,000 after purchasing an additional 190,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $136.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.15 and a 200 day moving average of $135.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.52.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

