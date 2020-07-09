Clarius Group LLC Has $478,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Booking by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,661.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,656.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1,673.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,560.00 price objective (up from $1,030.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,712.81.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

